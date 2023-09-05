Move beyond comfort zone: Saukuru to ministry staff

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports commenced a two-day planning workshop yesterday at Uprising Resort, Pacific Harbor.

The workshop aims to align the Ministry’s goals and strategies with its mission to foster youth development and sports development throughout Fiji.

While officiating at the opening ceremony, the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru highlights the crucial role of the Ministry in promoting youth development and sports in Fiji.

The Minister stresses the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone to serve the youth of Fiji effectively.

Saukuru adds the Ministry fosters a crucial role in developing the potential of the youth in Fiji, providing them with opportunities to excel in various fields and contribute to the nation’s overall progress.

He says the workshop will involve an intensive series of sessions, aiming to evaluate the current strategies and set new goals to support youth development and sports development.



According to the Saukuru, participants will discuss innovative ideas and strategies that will further amplify the Ministry’s mission.

By engaging in constructive discussions, Saukuru says the Ministry aims to shape its future strategies and ensure that they align with the evolving needs and aspirations of the youth in Fiji.