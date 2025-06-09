Ministry works overtime to fix payment delays

[File Photo]

Delays in the $200 Back-to-School Assistance have raised concerns among some parents nationwide.

In response, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed that 95 per cent of eligible applications, covering over 190,000 students, have been paid.

He said the remaining five per cent are delayed due to incomplete information, late school submissions, and data errors.

“I want to assure parents and guardians that no eligible student will be left behind. Every valid application will be processed, and we are working closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure payments are released as quickly as possible.”

Radrodro assured parents that Ministry teams are working extended hours, including weekends, to verify outstanding applications.

Since January 19, the Ministry has processed over 12,000 application forms and handled more than 20,000 inquiries from parents and guardians.

Staff are carefully checking each application to resolve compliance issues.

The Minister added that once current verifications are complete, the Ministry will focus on Year 13 students still enrolling for 2026 to ensure they also receive support.

Radrodro highlighted the need for timely and accurate applications. He urged parents and schools to submit complete information to avoid further delays.

The Ministry continues to prioritize transparency and efficiency to ensure all eligible students receive the Back-to-School Assistance quickly.

