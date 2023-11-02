Ministry urges teachers to support back to school initiative

[Source: UTEP]

As the eagerly anticipated back-to-school support application window prepares to open next Monday, the Ministry of Education is rallying the heads of schools and teachers to play a pivotal role in the effective implementation of this government initiative.

Minister Aseri Radrodro emphasized the pivotal role that educators hold in ensuring the successful execution of this government-led initiative, aimed at benefitting students across the country.

Radrodro is also calling on school teachers, district officers and divisional officers to closely monitor and facilitate the timely submissions of applications.

Article continues after advertisement

“District officers and divisional officers have been encouraged to closely monitor and ensure the timely submissions by the respective heads of schools in their divisions with the families with combined income of less than $50,000.”

The Finance Ministry is working very closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that the initiative is rolled out effectively.

With an allocation of $45 million in the 2023-2024 budget, the initiative is intended to assist families whose combined annual gross household income falls below $50,000.

All disbursements are planned to be executed through the Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash platforms, ensuring a convenient and efficient channel for families to receive the financial support.