Ministry to provide status reports during Education Summit

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

The 2023 National Education Summit provides an opportunity for education stakeholders and partners to come together and discuss educational issues.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says this will ensure that Fiji’s education sector is aligned to global practices and meets the relevant competencies and skills needed in the job market.

Radrodro says that through productive dialogue and consultations in the forum, the Ministry aims to reach a consensus on the best sustainable direction of education and development for the future of Fiji.

He adds that the summit allows participants to conduct a comprehensive stocktake of the status of education in Fiji through status reports presented by the Ministry of Education.

“The reports, supported by data as evidence, are intended to accurately show the true status of education in Fiji and provide the foundation to build relevant policies that will leverage student achievements, create greater learning opportunities, and ensure that all students will achieve their aspirations in life through high-quality and relevant education programs.”

The Ministry has gathered information, viewpoints, and suggestions from the pre-seminar consultation and developed a draft national education policy framework that will be further deliberated at this summit.

Radrodro says from the pre-summit consultations, seven thematic areas have emerged as pillars for the new Fiji education policy framework, which will be discussed during the summit.

He adds that the policy initiatives will then be further unpacked by the Ministry of Education, which will implement those policies through detailed education sector plans.

The Minister says this will be undertaken post-summit, and the Ministry will go through a process of prioritization.

The National Education Summit will be held in Nadi from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.