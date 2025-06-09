Ministry sees growing demand for agriculture products locally

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture says demand for agricultural commodities has increased and is now higher than in previous years, despite Fiji having a relatively small population.

Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, says the rise in demand is driven by growing market needs and changing consumption patterns.

He adds that, as a result, efforts are being made to boost production, support farmers, and strengthen food security to ensure local supply can meet demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a big market. There are a lot of requirements that are still important. So, to address the subsidies being provided locally, it means farmers need to plant more and produce more, both in terms of quality and quantity.”

Tunabuna says that to ensure the continued growth of the agriculture sector in the country, the government will continue to invest more in farmers, with a special focus on encouraging and supporting young farmers.

He adds that there are many programs run by the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as by the Ministry of Women, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

He says these programs are focused on supporting young farmers, youths, and women, including women involved in agriculture.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.