Ministry focuses on increasing youth involvement

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry is focusing on addressing unemployment among young Fijians.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, believes that through various interventions, the ministry will achieve its goal of involving more young people in agriculture.

Tunabuna says achieving this will foster a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable agricultural sector that will meet the challenges of today.

He adds that the ministry has established a youth in agriculture policy that will provide training and enhance agricultural knowledge for youths.

“A beacon that guides the path of young farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. This policy, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, recognizes the critical role that the youth—the young Fijians—play in modernizing our agriculture sector.”

Tunabuna says through agriculture the Ministry hopes to resolve the unemployment issue amongst young people.

He adds that within the policy they also aim to create awareness on the harmful implications of drug use.

The Assistant Minister says that providing education and training in agricultural skills can ensure that young people are well-prepared for employment in the sector, leading to sustained engagement and reduced vulnerability to negative influences.