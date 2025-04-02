Minister promises change after school tour

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

A lack of proper housing for teachers and poor internet access is causing major setbacks for many rural schools in the Western Division.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro toured these schools for a week and promised that the Ministry will work on fixing these problems.

During his visit, he met with teachers, students and school leaders in Naitasiri, Wainibuka, Ra, Ba-Tavua, Nadroga and Navosa.

Article continues after advertisement

He reiterated the need for better teacher housing, a clearer process for requesting new classrooms and more training for school managers.

Radrodro also donated library books to several schools, which were happy to receive them.

He assured everyone that the Ministry is committed to giving all students, no matter where they live, a good education.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.