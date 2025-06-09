Methodist church calls for unity and reflection this Christmas

Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou [Photo: FILE]

President of the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, has extended Christmas greetings to the people of Fiji, urging citizens to reflect on the true meaning of the festive season.

Rev Turagavou says Christmas is a special time for families, villages and communities to come together and give thanks to God for His love.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the birth of Jesus Christ remains a central and significant event in the Christian calendar, reminding believers of God’s presence in the world and His unconditional love for all people.

“A meaning that we celebrate not only the coming of God from heaven to earth, but we are celebrating the presence of Christ in our world. We celebrate the love of God. God loves everyone.”

The Methodist Church President says despite differences in colour, or background, God’s love is universal and extends to everyone, describing this as a reminder of the oneness of humanity.

Rev Turagavou also highlighted the importance of unity among communities, saying Christmas is a time to acknowledge God as the Creator and Sustainer, and to renew efforts to care for one another and the world we live in.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.