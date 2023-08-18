Maintaining cultural heritage is crucial: Tubuna

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has emphasized the importance of maintaining our cultural heritage and strong sense of community when they are overseas.

Tubuna highlighted this while speaking at the information session on Immigration consultants and pathways to Australia at Suvavou in Suva yesterday.

He reminded Fijians to uphold the values of respect, resilience, and determination while venturing into a new country.

The seminar provided information and assistance with their academic plan as well as the migration pathway to Australia.

Australia Pathway Consulting is a professional Education and Migration consulting company with headquarters in Melbourne City, Victoria State, Australia.