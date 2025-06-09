LTA sounds alarm as road fatalities rise

LTA is calling on all road users to exercise increased caution and responsibility. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Land Transport Authority is calling on all road users, particularly pedestrians and passengers, to exercise increased caution and responsibility as traffic movements intensify during the festive season.

According to Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, a total of 75 road fatalities have been recorded nationwide, an increase from 62 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

He says of the total fatalities this year, 29 victims were pedestrians.

He adds that of these, four cases involved pedestrians who were at fault, while three fatalities involved intoxicated pedestrians.

Rokosawa says further analysis reveals that 22 victims were passengers, while 24 were drivers, highlighting that serious road trauma affects all road users and not only those behind the wheel.

“Pedestrians remain among the most exposed road users, particularly during periods of increased traffic flow, reduced visibility, and adverse weather conditions. The festive season often brings heavier vehicle movement, longer travel hours, and unpredictable driving conditions, significantly increasing risks for pedestrians in both urban centers and along highways,”

Rokosawa says a major contributing factor to pedestrian crashes is poor visibility, especially at night or during heavy rain.

He adds pedestrians dressed in dark clothing, walking close to the roadside, or crossing at undesignated areas are less visible to drivers, reducing reaction time and increasing the likelihood of severe injury or death.

“Pedestrians are strongly urged to use designated pedestrian crossings, footbridges, and traffic signals at all times, particularly in busy towns, cities, and along highways. Improve visibility by wearing bright or reflective clothing and carrying a torch or light when walking at night or during adverse weather.”

Rokosawa says the Authority will continue to work closely with the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders through joint enforcement operations, public education initiatives, and targeted awareness campaigns to reduce road crashes.

