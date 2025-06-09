Kuridrani reviews flood Control works in Ba

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani in Ba this week to assess ongoing flood control projects [Photo: Ministry of Agriculture]

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, visited key drainage sites in Ba this week to assess ongoing flood control projects and reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to resilient waterways.

During the inspection, he praised the 10 kilometre drain at Natalacake as an impressive example of quality engineering that demonstrates durability and sustainability.

Kuridrani emphasized that such infrastructure supports both farmers and residents, while continuous monitoring and maintenance are vital to keeping systems effective after heavy rainfall.

He highlighted the role of Waterways Field Officers in ensuring drains, bridges, and floodgates remain clear, stressing that proactive oversight is essential to protecting communities.

Kuridrani urged communities to report issues promptly and work with the Ministry to strengthen resilience.

“Drainage systems are vital to protecting our people, our farms, and our livelihoods”

