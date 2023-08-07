KPMG opens new office in Nadi

Lisa Apted, Managing Partner of KPMG Fiji. [ Source : KPMG.AU]

KPMG Fiji marked a significant milestone in its expansion across the South Pacific with the inauguration of its new Nadi office, situated in the state-of-the-art ‘Star One’ KPMG Building on Queen’s Road.

Lisa Apted, Managing Partner of KPMG Fiji, expressed her enthusiasm about the new office, which has been thoughtfully designed to facilitate seamless client connections, provide conducive workspaces for the staff, and incorporate cultural elements.

Highlighting their ongoing growth journey that commenced in 2021 with the upgrade and expansion of their Fiji office network, Apted emphasized KPMG’s unwavering focus on supporting their clients’ business success while ensuring the well-being and productivity of their staff.

Article continues after advertisement

Apted also shed light on the inception of Fiji Dynamix (FDX), KPMG Fiji’s delivery centre, a product of their integration with KPMG Australia in 2021 and the establishment of KPMG’s South Pacific Practice.

While FDX operates as an integral part of the Australian team, it also plays a vital role within the Nadi office and the broader South Pacific Practice.

During the official opening ceremony of the Nadi office, Naomi Mitchell, Australian Managing Partner of KPMG Enterprise, acknowledged KPMG Fiji’s exceptional talent, advanced technology resources, and robust business model.

She commended the firm’s rapid growth since its integration with KPMG Australia.

Mitchell further emphasized KPMG Enterprise’s expanding clientele in the South Pacific region, where they actively assist successful Fijian businesses, private sector organizations, family offices, and individual practices.

With a growing workforce, KPMG Fiji’s headcount reached 257 Partners and staff as of July.

The firm has been actively recruiting talent, having hired a record number of nearly 60 graduates in January and an additional intake of 20 graduates in June.

The opening of the new Nadi office represents a significant step in KPMG Fiji’s strategic expansion plan, reflecting their commitment to delivering top-tier services and fostering growth in the South Pacific region.