Korobua Women’s Group commended for climate-smart farming efforts

Korobua women's group are being commended for their efforts [Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways]

Women from the Korobua Women’s Group of Navakuru Village, Wairiki in the province of Cakaudrove in Vanua Levu, are being commended for their commitment to food security.

The Group, was formed by women with a shared goal of supporting their families through farming while improving household food security.

In addition to cultivating crops for home consumption, the group has embraced value addition and occasionally supplies produce to the Labasa Market.

The group has worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Planning Division to map out sustainable farming methods suitable for their land and environment.

These methods incorporate climate-smart agriculture practices to ensure long-term productivity and resilience.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna acknowledged the efforts of the women and commended them for adopting sustainable approaches to farming.

He says what they are doing is a clear example of how women can contribute meaningfully to food security and income generation while also protecting the land for future generations.

