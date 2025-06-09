News

Keiyasi Collection Centre reopening to boost Navosa agriculture

Shania Shayal Prasad

December 23, 2025 10:08 am

The long-awaited reopening of the Keiyasi Collection Centre is expected to revitalise agricultural production in Navosa, offering renewed hope for farmers and young people across the province.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, says the revival of the long-idle facility will provide farmers with a reliable, centralised market, helping to stabilise prices and significantly reduce post-harvest losses.

During a visit to the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Office in Lawaqa, Kuridrani thanked the Provincial Council for supporting the reopening, describing it as a crucial step toward strengthening community resilience and boosting agricultural growth in the highlands.

He says the Centre will also play a key role in engaging young people in productive farming, creating sustainable livelihoods while helping steer them away from social issues such as drug abuse.

The facility is expected to become a major hub for Navosa’s turmeric industry, a crop that grows abundantly in the area and holds strong potential for value-adding and expanded market access.

Once operational, Kuridrani says the Centre will ensure produce is handled safely, quality standards are maintained, and fair and consistent prices are offered, giving farmers greater confidence to sustain and grow their livelihoods.

He adds that the reopening follows earlier discussions during his previous visit, with only administrative requirements remaining before operations resume.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, in partnership with the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council, will work closely with farmers to ensure consistent production and that the Centre operates in a way that directly meets their needs.

 

