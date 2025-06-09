Kava price fluctuations raise farmer concerns

{File Photo}

Concerns have been raised over the fluctuation in the price of kava, affecting farmers more than middlemen or producers.

This concern was raised during the kava bill consultation held yesterday, which was attended by farmers, exporters, importers and producers.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani says this concern highlights the need to have a kava council that looks into the welfare of farmers and stakeholders to maintain a fair market.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the major issues farmers face is kava pricing, which is somewhat unfair, as most sellers are paid the same rate for kava grown for three years as for kava matured over seven years.”

The kava bill consultation is looking into ensuring that the welfare of farmers remains paramount.

Plans are in place for the bill to be presented to Cabinet this year to ensure a fair and quality market framework.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.