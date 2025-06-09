Investor confidence remains positive despite global challenges

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty. [Photo: FILE]

Investor confidence remains positive despite global economic uncertainty and domestic infrastructure challenges, according to Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty.

Speaking on the investment outlook for the year, Chetty says interest from both local and international investors remains strong, with continued engagement across key sectors, particularly tourism.

However, Chetty acknowledges that infrastructure and implementation pressures remain key concerns.

“Obviously, projects are going on in many parts of Fiji. How the infrastructure copes with labour and productivity is definitely a challenge and ensuring projects are implemented on time can sometimes be difficult.”

Chetty adds that global developments continue to influence investment flows into the country.

There is a lot happening globally. There are significant risks in the global environment that affect investment flows from outside. That impact is something we continue to manage.

Despite these challenges, Chetty says several major projects are expected to move forward this year.

These include a number of other tourism-related projects currently in the pipeline.

