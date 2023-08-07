Investigations ongoing into leaked RFMF letter

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Ongoing investigations are underway by the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua into the origin of a 50-page unsigned letter that is supposedly directed to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces circulating on social media.

The letter alleged plans aimed at undermining national security, prompting action to bring those responsible to justice.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua emphasizes the commitment to swiftly resolve the matter, asserting that any individual seeking to destabilize the country’s security will face the full extent of the law.

“They are not so easy things to trace but we are on to them, obviously they use social media to do it. No one has signed off on it. Yes we take heed of it because it’s important but you don’t want to waste your time on it. To me its rubbish, we’re moving on as a people and some people still want to take us back.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu maintains his lack of awareness regarding the leaked document’s source.

“I did not know about that document until it was circulated. What’s circulated in the media is something beyond our control and that is something that will be an issue and that’s how I received the information.”

In a recent development, a suspect connected to the document was questioned by the police but subsequently released.

Questions have been sent to RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.