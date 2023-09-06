Indonesia reaffirms its commitment

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Indonesia is committed to continuing to strengthen and deepen its robust bilateral relations with Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Fiji, Dupito Darma Simamora, yesterday.

Among the areas they discussed for mutual cooperation were the tourism industry, people-to-people contacts, sharing of experiences, and technical training in human resource development.

Professor Prasad says the training will be in various fields, including fisheries, agriculture, climate change, women’s empowerment, law enforcement, disaster management, and forestry.



On behalf of the government and people of Indonesia, Ambassador Simamora conveyed his congratulations to Sitiveni Rabuka for his leadership of the new coalition government.