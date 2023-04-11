206 nurses recruited following massive resignation

Nurses. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health recruited 206 nurses in November following a mass resignation.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, in a written response to a question regarding nurses departing the Ministry, the Minister says 800 nurses resigned last year alone.

Dr. Atonio says there is an open advertisement for registered nurse positions.

Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.

He says under this process, the Ministry is expected to recruit another 162 nurses by next month.

Meanwhile, 150 medical interns were recruited in January.

The Minister says there are currently 205 oral health practitioners, with another 25 to be recruited before the end of the current financial year.

He revealed there are a large number of vacancies in dental hygienist positions.

Dr. Atonio says that this is due to the unavailability of graduates, and the Fiji National University is currently reviewing its program to cater for this demand.