Health Ministry anticipates rise in LTDD cases

The Ministry of Health is anticipating a rise in leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue cases in the coming weeks due to the adverse weather in the country.

Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says surges in LTDD cases are not uncommon after spells of wet conditions across the country.

He says the ministry has programs in place to deal with these cases.

“In terms of the divisional, right down to the sub divisional, health centers, nursing stations. We have a program in place to anticipate these diseases during this kind of season.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the ministry is monitoring areas that have recorded LTDD cases, while awareness campaigns are ongoing throughout various communities.