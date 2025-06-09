Green Star Awards to recognize women entrepreneurs

Women-led businesses driving climate action are being urged to step forward and apply for the WIN Convention’s Green Star Awards.

This award will recognise enterprises making real and measurable contributions to environmental sustainability.

WIN Convention Chair Dr. Swartika Nair says the awards aim to spotlight businesses that go beyond awareness and are actively shaping a greener future through innovation and leadership.

She says entries will be assessed by an independent panel across three key areas: recycling and waste reduction; energy efficiency and renewable energy use; and long-term sustainability, including biodiversity, education, research, and environmental responsibility.

Dr. Nair says that this year’s focus is on highlighting women entrepreneurs as climate leaders, urging more women to step forward and be recognized for their climate action.

“This is the second year. Last year, we had a winner, and it encouraged and elevated that winner so much in their efforts to do more for the climate. So if you are in that area and want to join, these are the three areas we will focus on while judging you.”

Dr. Nair says the WIN Convention is placing climate action and inclusive leadership at the centre, positioning women not just as participants, but as drivers of sustainability solutions.

The Green Star Awards are part of the WIN Convention 2026, scheduled for 27 and 28 March, featuring two days of empowerment, collaboration, and action-driven discussions.

