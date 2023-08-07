Government to review franchise shipping scheme

The Transport Ministry will review its franchise shipping scheme to maritime islands.

Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says people in the maritime islands have been raising concerns about the hardships they face when ships do not arrive as scheduled.

Ro Filipe says discussions will be held between all stakeholders to ensure goods and services are provided to maritime communities on time.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of the franchise, that is an ongoing issue. We have received requests to expand it and also in terms of the franchise not being serviced. So we are currently reviewing it too.”

Ro Filipe’s comments comes after shipping services to Rotuma was re-scheduled by operator, Goundar Shipping Ltd, leading to the lack of fuel on the island, forcing schools to close and causing water disruptions.

The Government Shipping franchise scheme is a public-funded initiative that ensures the movement of cargo and passengers between our maritime islands.

Apart from the direct subsidies paid by the Government to the private vessel operators, the Government Shipping Services also provides services to uneconomical routes such as Yasawa, North East Vanua Levu, Beqa, Yanuca, Vatulele and Lower Southern Lau where the private sector is unable to service due to high maintenance of vessels and operating cost issues.