Government divided over electricity tariff increase

Some more members of government have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

This morning, Minister for Environment Mosese Bulitavu said the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission must remember that the people are more important than any institution.

Bulitavu is backing the call by Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau for fresh public consultations to be carried out.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani has also stepped in, saying he does not understand why the increase is being given when Energy Fiji Limited’s balance sheet is healthy.

He has also questioned why there has been no explanation regarding the sale of 44 percent of the shares.

Meanwhile, the FCCC stated when announcing the increase that its legal mandate was followed in considering the tariff adjustment and that there was no need for another consultation.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta had also stated that not everyone in government was against the move adding that FCCC is an independent entity.

Another minister, Alitia Bainivalu, is against the move to increase the tariff.

