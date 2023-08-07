GCC complex works awaiting OHS approval

The reconstruction of the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Nasova is yet to begin because it has not yet been approved by the Occupational Health and Safety Board.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the tender for the project has been advertised and the contract was awarded to a construction company.

While he did not confirm the name of the company, Vasu says work on the complex will begin once it receive OHS approval

The work on the complex was to have commenced in June this year and construction completed by next year.