FNU expands opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism

The Fiji National University is expanding educational opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry with the launch of three new diploma programmes across its Ba, Nadi, and Labasa campuses in 2026.

The programmes offer students practical, hands-on experience, including ornamental fish farming, farm tours, and harvesting demonstrations, providing skills for income generation and long-term community benefits.

Semester 1, 2026 will see the introduction of a Diploma in Aquaculture at Ba and Bonunaqwele Nadi, a Diploma in Animal Husbandry at Labasa, and a Diploma in Agriculture at Bonunaqwele Nadi.

CAFF Dean Dr Kaliova Ravuiwasa says the new courses reflect FNU’s commitment to sustainable development and making education accessible to youths nationwide.

Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Fisheries, Dr Ravinesh Ram, says the aquaculture programme will empower rural and coastal communities by equipping them with skills for sustainable food production and income generation.

He adds that the programme will promote environmentally responsible practices, enhance food security, create employment opportunities for women and young people, and support Fiji’s tourism sector through aquaculture-linked activities.

