Fiji’s agriculture faces threat from root-knot nematodes

Fiji’s agriculture industry is confronting a new challenge with root-knot nematodes, pests that attack plant roots and reduce nutrient absorption.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the disease damages root structures, preventing plants from taking up essential nutrients.

He adds that the issue is a major concern, as root-knot nematodes have been detected in several farming areas.

“Root-knot nematodes are present in Fiji. Their presence in other countries cannot be expected due to their low economic significance,” Tunabuna explains.

The Minister says vigilance is crucial, noting that some of Fiji’s export commodities are rejected in certain markets due to the risk of these pests.

He adds that root crops are particularly vulnerable, as they can carry nematodes even when appearing healthy, posing a risk to both local production and international trade.

