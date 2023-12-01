Fijians embrace Boxing Day bliss

Fijians in and around the Suva area spent their Boxing Day mostly with family and friends, either at picnic spots or at the movies.

It served as a day of relaxation and regrouping following a bustling week of celebrations, as many prepare to return to work tomorrow.

For many Fijians, Boxing Day served as an opportune moment to strengthen family ties.

The calm weather made it the perfect setting for grandparents, parents, and other family members to get together, laugh, and make lifelong memories.



Australian tourist Shane Coulier

Speaking to FBC News, Australian tourist Shane Coulier says he loves spending time with Fijian families.

“Christmas in Fiji was very good yesterday at Votua and basically we had a good time eating all the traditional food, taro and dalo.”

The delight of spending time with loved ones and appreciating the true spirit of the holiday season is what ties the people of Fiji together, despite their diverse traditions.