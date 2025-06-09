Fiji to adopt AI for productivity and innovation

Talks are underway to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to boost productivity in schools and businesses.

A week-long workshop hosted by the Fiji National University focused on AI for Business Productivity and Innovation.

The training aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to integrate AI into their daily work and operations.

Organizing committee member Ashwin Kumar says the workshop is designed to help Fiji’s workforce deliver more efficiently and make better use of technology in their professions.

“We’re very excited to take AI to the next level. This venture is important for AI users in Fiji to learn how to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and use AI ethically in the workplace.”

He notes that teachers and educators, in particular, stand to benefit greatly from AI tools.

“AI will assist them in utilizing resources, grading assessments, analyzing data, and providing timely feedback to students.”

FNU’s organized resource person, Francois Trachy, said AI is part of the broader digitalization trend and that adapting to it is inevitable.

“We can already see young workshop participants embracing AI. Even if it’s restricted in schools, they’re still using it, so it’s better to teach them how to use it responsibly.”

The workshop marks FNU’s first program focused specifically on the fundamentals of integrating AI technology in Fiji’s workplaces alongside the growing importance of AI literacy, responsible use, and practical training to ensure that Fiji’s workforce remains competitive and future-ready in the digital age.

