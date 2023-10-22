Fiji boosts national disaster management 

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere speaking during the 2023 National Disaster Awareness Week >National disaster management has been beefed up following the week-long 2023 National Disaster Awareness Week.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this is a timely activity given that Fiji is ten days away from the 2023–24 tropical cyclone season.

Ratu Wiliame says the government is better equipped to respond to both natural and man-made disasters.

“Our commitment to preparedness is an ongoing process, we are now better equipped, having observed the national drill and the collective effort of all participants, I am confident that we will face the upcoming cyclone season with unity and increased resilience.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame says the national awareness program is critical to ensuring that each community member is better equipped to respond to disasters.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired during this week will not only benefit you but will also have a far-reaching impact on our communities and our nation as a whole.”

Participants at the national awareness event successfully evacuated 1203 people from 16 different locations nationwide.

This large-scale national evacuation is a testament to the high level of professionalism.