Fiji and China signal deeper cooperation

Fiji and the People’s Republic of China have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership, with both sides signalling intentions to deepen cooperation as the two countries approach 51 years of diplomatic relations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, received a courtesy call from the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Suva, Wang Yuan, at the Ministry headquarters, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement.

Ditoka acknowledged China’s continued support for Fiji’s socio-economic development, highlighting collaboration across key sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, trade and investment, infrastructure development and poverty alleviation initiatives.

As the two nations prepare to commemorate more than five decades of formal diplomatic relations this year, Ditoka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the One China Principle and expressed Fiji’s intention to further strengthen its valued relationship with China.

Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to elevating the bilateral relationship.

He outlined ongoing and planned development projects aimed at improving connectivity, boosting trade and investment, and stimulating economic growth for the benefit of both nations.

Trade and economic cooperation through Fiji’s Embassy in Beijing, as well as key priorities for the year ahead, were also discussed during the meeting.

