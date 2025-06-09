Fiji Airways updates power bank carriage rules

New safety measures will apply to the carriage and use of portable power banks on all Fiji Airways and Fiji Link flights from January 19th.

Under the updated measures, the use of portable power banks will no longer be permitted onboard, and power banks will be completely prohibited in checked luggage.

In its latest statement, Fiji Airways says passengers are advised to carry portable power banks in their cabin baggage and store them in the seat pocket, rather than in overhead compartments, so they remain easily accessible.

The national carrier says this change supports the airline’s ongoing focus on providing a safe, comfortable and reliable travel experience for all our guests while upholding the highest standards of aviation operations.

Safety remains Fiji Airways’ top priority, and the decision follows a careful review of operational protocols regarding portable electronic accessories in line with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations.

By restricting the use of portable power banks, the airline aims to proactively manage potential risks and align with global best practices in aviation safety.

Guests are encouraged to visit the Fiji Airways website for a full list of restricted items onboard.

Information about these changes will be communicated to customers ahead of their flights, at check-in, and at the terminal from 19 January 2026.

This update forms part of Fiji Airways’ broader safety and operational protocols, reinforcing the airline’s reputation as a world-class carrier committed to the well-being of all those onboard.

