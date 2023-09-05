FCDCL notes increase in milk production

There has been an overall increase of 2.3 percent in milk production in the formal and informal sectors during the first six months of this year.

Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad credits this improvement to ongoing interventions.

Currently, the total annual consumption of liquid milk in the country is around 18–20 million liters, while the industry is currently producing 11–12 million liters per year from the formal and informal sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the measurement in liters has shown a significant increase when compared to previous years.

“About 2.3 percent is a general overall increase in the formal and informal sectors. Looking at the formal sector suppliers of FCDCL, we have a 2 percent growth in milk production compared with the six-month to six-month data. While we have seen from the bovine tuberculosis that production from 2014, when it was 4.2 million liters, has grown to 6.7 million liters.”

Prasad says they are working on a number of factors to maintain the growth.

Fiji imported an average of $95.8 million worth of dairy products per year in the last 10 years.

Rayalu says there has been a 9 percent increase in the import of dairy products, with 78 percent of them being imported from New Zealand alone.