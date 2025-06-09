Families urged to discuss Wills to avoid estate delays

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited is administering 5,000 wills and over 1,300 estates, prompting calls for greater awareness so families know where wills are lodged.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh says many families are unaware a will exist with the Public Trustee, leading to delays and confusion during administration.

Singh says the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited actively monitors daily death notices to identify deceased clients and notify next of kin where possible.

“And also, I think if the members don’t know if there is a will, then they go to the courts and our wills are registered. So, they will eventually find out that there is a will with a public trustee, and they will be sent back to us.”

Manager Legal Shristi Kumar explained how estate administration differs when a person dies without a will.

“There are two ways to appoint a trustee. It’s either the Fiji Public Trustee that will be appointed as a trustee or the person who usually appoints someone that he or she trusts.”

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited is urging the public to inform family members if they have prepared a will and to ensure that key details are known to avoid unnecessary delays during an already difficult time.

