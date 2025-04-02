Ex-TLTB officer jailed for corruption

Inosi Tauvoli [Photo: Supplied]

A former senior estate officer with the iTaukei Land Trust Board has been sentenced to two years in prison for corruption-related offenses.

Inosi Tauvoli was convicted on three counts of abuse of office after approving land lease applications for three Chinese individuals without following proper procedures.

Despite being the sole provider for his family and having no previous criminal record, High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said that public office abuse was a serious offense.

He said it also undermined trust in government institutions.

The High Court judge said the sentence aimed to send a clear message that such actions would not be tolerated and that sentences should serve as a deterrent.

Tauvoli’s sentence includes one year suspended, meaning he will serve two years in prison with the remaining year suspended for three years.

He will be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 months.

