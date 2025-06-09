Emmanuel to take acting role

[file photo]

Assistant Finance Minister Esrom Emmanuel is expected to step into the role of Acting Minister today after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad informed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of his intention to resign.

Prasad faces charges of failing to comply with the law, lodged yesterday by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He has also informed the Prime Minister that he will not attend today’s Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Rabuka confirmed that the necessary changes in Cabinet will be made.

He will continue to oversee the Trade and MSME portfolios following last week’s resignation of Manoa Kamikamica.

