EFL focuses on renewable energy expansion

Energy Fiji Limited’s new Chief Executive is set to spearhead Fiji’s shift to renewable energy.

Fatiaki Gibson has been appointed CEO, taking over from Hasmukh Patel, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm.

EFL Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua says Gibson is stepping in at a critical time, as the company pushes toward its goal of 90 percent renewable energy by 2035.

Article continues after advertisement

Gibson outlined plans to significantly expand solar energy capacity and explore additional renewable sources to meet the country’s growing energy demands.

“We have set a new direction for energy feasibility, and that is to develop 165 megawatts of solar in the next four years. We have long-term plans for hydro energy, but that takes more time. The work on hydro will happen alongside solar energy development.”

He says while he will drive the transition, fossil fuel investments remain necessary to maintain power supply.

“I’m looking forward to this new role to help EFL develop the energy sources and infrastructure we need. As the chairman said, our job is to keep the lights on. Energy is very important for the country’s economic development.”

He says their long-term plans include developing hydro energy and geothermal energy which he says requires more extensive feasibility studies before the resource can be fully explored.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.