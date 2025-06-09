EFL fails to fully deliver on 2019 tariff commitments

[Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited has failed to fully deliver on capital investments promised after the electricity tariff increase granted in 2019.

That increase of more than two percent was approved to support the utility’s transition to renewable energy.

Now, as another tariff increase has been approved, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning EFL that it must be held accountable.

Fijians began paying higher electricity bills in 2019, but FCCC Manager Economic Regulations Avneet Singh says EFL did not fully meet the renewable energy investment commitments tied to that increase.

“The Capex which we allowed was brought by EFL and not much was delivered and the reason they provided was mainly due to COVID.”

With a new tariff increase set to take effect from New Year’s Day, the FCCC says it will adopt a tougher approach to ensure promised projects are delivered.

“That’s why in 2024 we rejected their application so this time around we have actually ventured all those and they will be held accountable as well”

EFL’s latest submission outlines planned capital investments, including partnerships with independent power producers.

This time around they have actually ventured into hydro and they are now focusing on entering into agreements with Independent Power Producers, formally they never use but we have three at the moment.”

Under the new agreement, Energy Fiji Limited must engage at least five Independent Power Producers, and will be held accountable if it fails to meet this requirement.

