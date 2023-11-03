Continuous investment in education critical: Prasad

The government is committed to continuously investing in education, ensuring that adequate resources and opportunities are available for all students across the country.

This was reaffirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad, while speaking at the 2023 Academic Achievements Celebration at Jai Narayan College in Suva yesterday.

In acknowledging the need for inclusive, accessible, and quality education, Prasad says the government wants to further improve school curriculum, enhance teaching methodologies, and provide better infrastructure to create a robust learning environment.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is why, in the recent budget, we allocated the highest budget to the education sector a sum of $800 million, including over $505 million to the Ministry of Education to fund our hardworking teachers, pay for the free education grants, fund the free transport assistance program, improve school infrastructure, support other developments, particularly in the area of early childhood education, primary and secondary education, especially our students.”

Prasad highlights that following the National Education Summit, the government will further enhance innovations and ideas to improve the quality of education and skill development throughout the country.