Divine Farm expands to boost food security and rural jobs

Divine Farm is working to tackle Fiji’s pork shortage while expanding its focus to strengthen the nation’s food supply through large-scale agriculture.

The Verata, Tailevu-based farm, operated by Divine Fijian Home Care, has moved beyond piggery operations into major dalo production — planting around 48,000 crops across its 56-acre commercial lease.

Director Emosi Koroitamana says the goal is to ensure quality and sustainability while creating more employment opportunities in rural communities.

“So when our senior citizens come, we want to give them quality pork and quality root crops and vegetables with reasonable measure that is taken into manure and fertilizer. Because the manure and fertilizer, especially for root crops and vegetables, it will really determine how tasty your food is.”

Koroitamana says the farm currently employs 12 workers, three permanent and nine on project basis, and focuses on dalo varieties such as Bavia, Uro ni Vonu, Jabeni, and Belo.

He adds that Divine Farm aims to inspire others to take up farming, whether in piggery or root crop production.

DFHC Fiji representative Sitiveni Kalou says the farm’s long-term vision is to expand production, improve soil health, and boost local employment.

“Unite a lot of, quite a lot of, quite a serious commitment has been given towards enablement of development on the island of, the home island of the Koroitamana. Maybe I’ll just, I think at the top of my head, over the last year we’ve probably supported up to well over 20 different projects.”

Through its growing investment in agriculture and people, Divine Farm is showing that progress in Fiji’s farming sector can come with purpose, planting not just crops, but opportunities for communities in Verata and beyond.

