Kamikamica granted a $10, 000 bail bond

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Communication Manoa Kamikamica has been granted a $10, 000 bail bond with two sureties by the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

He appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele and was represented by Wylie Clarke.

Kamikamica is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Perjury, contrary to Section 176(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between 1 December 2024 and 31 March 2025, in Suva, Kamikamica knowingly made a false statement under oath, claiming that he had nothing to do with the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

In the alternative, he faces one count of Giving False Information to a Public Servant, contrary to Section 201(a) of the Crimes Act 2009, for allegedly providing the same false information to the Commissioner of Inquiry.

His charges were read out to him and his plea has been deferred to a later date.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption sought for strict bail conditions for the former DPM.

In response, Clarke stated that Kamikamica returned to the country voluntarily to appear before the court for the charges laid against him and he has good character as he served as DPM and held a key ministerial portfolio.

Kamikamica’s counsel also stated that it was underwhelming after going through the evidence presented by FICAC as it doesn’t come close to substantiate the charges against the former DPM and asked the Magistrate to consider this.

FICAC Counsel Lilian Mausio referred to section 22 of the Bail Act and stated that perjury carried a maximum prison term of seven years.

Clarke countered by referencing section 6 of the Bail Act.

He also reiterated that they will in the next 12 days intend to apply to the High court for a permanent stay and as of yesterday he didn’t get a response from FICAC whether they withdraw the charges.

Clarke sought 28 days for update the court of the application of stay at the high court which was granted by the Magistrate.

Kamikamica has been asked not to reoffend and appear for all of his court dates.

This matter will be called again on the 287th of next month.

