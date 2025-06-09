Judicial review hearing for Malimali begins today

[file photo]

The Suva High Court is hearing the judicial review application of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali today.

The case will examine the powers exercised by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in terminating Malimali’s appointment, following advice from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Malimali argues that the President did not have the constitutional authority to dismiss her solely on the Prime Minister’s recommendation.

Malimali was suspended and later dismissed over allegations about her appointment into the role.

The hearing is being presided over by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

