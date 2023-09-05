Consultation on Lautoka foreshore development starts

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL) has today started a comprehensive consultation process regarding the Lautoka foreshore development.

Discussions held today mark a crucial phase in a feasibility study that aims to assess the condition of the area and explore potential industries, all while addressing aging infrastructure concerns.

CEO Vajira Piyasena says the Lautoka Foreshore has long been a pivotal location for economic and social activities in Fiji.

Recognizing the need to harness its full potential, FPCL embarked on this ambitious project earlier this year in February.

According to Piyasena the primary objectives are to evaluate the current state of the foreshore and identify viable industries that can thrive in the region.

“So, whether we can basically take some part of the services provided by that, whether we can have it in this particular area. So, these are some of the things that we are looking at in this feasibility study but until we see the outcome of this feasibility study because that is the whole thing.”

The feasibility study, set to conclude in November, involves extensive research and collaboration with key stakeholders.

This inclusive approach ensures that the interests of the local community, businesses, and environmental factors are taken into account when formulating a sustainable development plan.

Piyasena stresses the importance of consultation, saying they value the input of all stakeholders – from local communities to businesses and environmental experts.