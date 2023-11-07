Captain Cook says farewell to MV Reef Endeavor

Locally owned Captain Cook Cruises is bidding farewell today to its venerable vessel, MV Reef Endeavor, marking the end of an era for the company.

CEO Allison West says the departure of the cherished ship holds a special place in the heart of Captain Cook as it has served for 14 years.

West explains that over the years, the Reef Endeavor has been taking tourists and exploring the Mamanucas, Vanua Levu, Yasawa, and the Lau Group. Stay tuned for more on this significant farewell.

Article continues after advertisement

“Bringing so much joy to so many people over those years. And we’re very proud, as a company, of being able to share those destinations, cultures, people and general joy.”

Originally constructed in Fiji for a collaborative venture between Captain Cook Cruises and Qantas, the Reef Endeavor was later acquired by Captain Cook and relocated to Fiji in the 1990s after a year’s stint along the Great Barrier Reef.

West says that their new vessel, the Caledonian Sky, which is already berthed in Lautoka, represents a significant investment by one of the industry’s leading cruise operators.

The Reef Endeavor has steamed approximately 140,000 nautical miles, equivalent to six and a half times around the globe.

It has carried approximately 40,000 passengers and hosted 29,000 crew members during its years of service.