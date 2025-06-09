Businesses raise concerns over new electricity tariff

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel [Photo: FILE]

Businesses in Suva and Nadi are expressing concern over the new electricity tariff announced by Energy Fiji Limited last week.

While the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission continues to defend its decision, opposition from the business sector is growing, with many warning they will bear the brunt of the increase.

Despite the introduction of a tiered tariff system, business operators say the changes will still place pressure on operating costs.

The Suva Retailers Association, which represents more than 170 businesses, says the timing of the increase is poor and has criticized the FCCC for not conducting wider public consultation.

“It should have been looked into later on, maybe February or after the December–January period is over. Sometimes we feel things are rushed just for the sake of doing it. Consultations are very important.”

Association President Jitesh Patel adds that while the FCCC is independent, it is still a government-mandated body and should clearly explain the data and reasoning behind the new rates.

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Lawrence Kumar, has echoed similar concerns and says the chamber will formally raise the issue with the relevant authorities.

“Businesses are not going to sustain that cost, so it will obviously be passed on. As mentioned earlier, many businesses have shown their dissatisfaction.”

Meanwhile, FCCC CEO Senikavika Jiuta says the commission anticipated concerns from businesses but has warned traders against passing on unjustified costs to consumers.

“This is a component that might increase prices, but it is just one of the components. We take a holistic view and factor everything into our assessments. Our teams are on the ground, and we have a monitoring system and an e-pricing portal to track any price movements.”

The new electricity tariff is set to take effect on New Year’s Day.

