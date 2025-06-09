Bulitavu reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to environment protection

File Photo

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, has reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting Fiji’s marine environment and ensuring the highest standards of maritime safety across all operations.

Bulitavu says this approach aligns with Fiji’s broader goals of environmental law enforcement, ocean stewardship, and sustainable maritime development — core principles of the nation’s Blue Economy and Marine Spatial Planning framework.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has provided a set of strict environmental prerequisites to the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to guide maritime assessments under the Environment Management Act 2005.

The prerequisites require a full Environmental Impact Assessment, verified technical data on vessels, compliance with international environmental conventions (CBD, CITES, CMS), and mitigation plans for oil spills, waste, and ballast water to prevent pollution and invasive species.

Minister Bulitavu stressed that protecting Fiji’s coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass ecosystems is critical to the country’s climate resilience and sustainable ocean economy.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Ministry’s close collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, MSAF, and other agencies to ensure a whole-of-government approach to maritime governance.

He emphasized that Fiji’s Blue Economy depends on balancing economic growth with environmental protection, warning that short-term financial gains must not come at the cost of long-term sustainability.

The Minister said the Government’s firm stance reflects its ongoing dedication to protecting Fijian lives, preserving marine ecosystems, and safeguarding Fiji’s reputation as a responsible ocean steward on the global stage.

