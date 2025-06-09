Boatmaster course enhances Fiji’s maritime safety

Law enforcement agencies are being urged to act confidently and decisively at sea as Fiji intensifies efforts to intercept drug trafficking and transnational crime.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Defense, Pio Tikoduauda to the 70 officers from the Fiji Navy, the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service who graduated from the nationally accredited Boat Master’s License course at Stanley Brown Naval Base, in Walu Bay Suva.

Tikoduauda says maritime security is a core national priority, requiring strong inter-agency cooperation.

“Perhaps one of the more important works in Fiji today. So, yes, you’ve got our competency, but in the wider scheme of things, your combined effort to keep Fiji safe, keep our children safe, you know, compensate national crimes. In particular, those that would like to push drugs through our country.”

Tikoduadua says, coordinated training is essential to protect Fiji’s maritime space and combat transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking.

This is the second intake of the program which brings the total number of certified officers to 110, strengthening Fiji’s maritime safety and security capabilities.

