Another student found in possession of drugs

A 16-year-old student has been allegedly found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police say the teacher allegedly discovered the dried leaves hidden inside a highlighter and reported the matter to the Rakiraki Police station.

Meanwhile in another incident, a raid conducted by the Labasa taskforce in Vunivau resulted in the seizure of several small bags of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

They were seized from a home of a man reported to be selling the illicit substance.

The Police are urging parents to continue to talk to their children regarding the harmful effects of illicit drugs on their lives and the future.

Police say with cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs on the rise they are emphasizing on the need for community support in the war on drugs.

The Force is urging the public to report any information about drugs and other illicit substances directly to the Narcotics Bureau.