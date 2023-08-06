Anemia-free Fiji through breastfeeding

[Ministry of Health & Medical Services/Facebook]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has emphasized the critical importance of breastfeeding as a powerful weapon in the battle against anemia.

The minister underlined that sound health, proper nutrition, and breastfeeding are pivotal elements driving the ministry’s overarching vision of cultivating a thriving and robust population.

Dr Lalabalavu rallied mothers across the country to embrace breastfeeding as a fundamental practice, within the confines of their homes.

“Increase the percentage of children in Fiji being exclusively breastfed at 0-6 months from 49 percent to 80 percent by 2030, increase percent total population consuming at least 3 servings of fruits and vegetables per day to 60 percent by 2030 and decrease the percentage of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Women of Childbearing Age (WCBA) from 40 percent to 15-20 percent by 2030.”

UNICEF Pacific’s representative, Jonathan Veitch echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing the significance of these efforts in fostering a healthier future for the region.

“Breastfeeding is the gold standard for infant feeding, as breastmilk is uniquely tailored to meet all the health needs of a growing baby, and it is one of the first ways of preventing anemia”

The Health Minister’s message also resonated with an appeal for all Fijians to adopt a diet rich in iron, cultivating a collective commitment to transform Fiji into an anemia-free nation.