A call to action against Anemia

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has highlighted a trio of directives in the relentless battle against anemia.

Positioned at the forefront of this, Rayalu has emphasized the utmost importance of prioritizing breastfeeding, particularly among mothers, as a pillar in the ongoing fight against anemia.

He stresses the significance of incorporating iron-rich foods into diets, an essential step towards addressing this prevalent health challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“63.1% in children under 5 years, 45% of our school children aged 5-14 years are anaemic, 43.5% of our school children aged 15-17 are anaemic, 40% of our women of child bearing age suffer from anaemia. Our men population in Fiji is not spared, as 40% of our men are also anaemic.”

Rayalu has also highlighted the role of parents in the overarching campaign against anemia.

He has called on the provision of essential supplements to children, recognizing the connection between nutritional well-being and sustenance.

Rayalu states that it is imperative to note that the inclusion of fresh vegetables and fruits in our diets can play a pivotal role in eradicating anemia while elevating iron levels within our bloodstream.

Anemia, a medical condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin, results in reduced oxygen transport to body tissues, leading to fatigue and other health complications.