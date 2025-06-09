$6 minimum wage rate not feasible says FCEF

File Photo

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has defended the country’s wage levels, saying employers in Fiji pay some of the most competitive wages in the Pacific region, despite ongoing economic challenges.

Chief Executive Edward Bernard in a recent statement stated that, apart from high-income economies such as Australia, New Zealand, and New Caledonia, Fiji’s minimum wage is over 60% higher than Papua New Guinea’s, even though PNG’s Gross Domestic Product is four times larger than Fiji’s.

Bernard was responding to claims by Fiji Trades Union Congress General Secretary Felix Anthony, who described current wage levels in Fiji as “poverty wages.”

“Mr. Anthony’s comments clearly show his disconnect from our labour market conditions, business realities, and Fiji’s current economic situation”.

He noted that Fiji’s minimum wage has risen by 115% since 2015—from $2.32 to $5.00 per hour—and by 86.6% in just the past three years, making it one of the highest wage increases in the world.

However, Bernard warned that these increases, along with a 5% rise in corporate tax, escalating freight costs, and the shortage of skilled labour, have placed considerable strain on employers, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Bernard also responded to Anthony’s call for greater investment in worker training and upskilling, pointing out that employers have limited access to the full 1% FNU levy under the Fiji National Productivity Master Plan, which restricts their ability to fund such programs.

He added that high absenteeism among workers was another major challenge affecting productivity—an issue he urged FTUC to address.

Bernard said the FTUC’s campaign for a $6.00 minimum wage is unrealistic and would place additional pressure on employment levels and business operations across the country.

The FCEF maintains that continued collaboration between government, employers, and unions is essential to achieving balanced and sustainable wage growth in Fiji.

